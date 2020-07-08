Register
12:38 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters ahead of the Shiite Ashura commemorations, in a southern suburb of Beirut, 3 November 2014.

    Nasrallah Slams US Lebanon Envoy for Acting Like Colonial Officer, Warns Israel Over West Bank Plans

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007081079828833-nasrallah-slams-us-lebanon-envoy-for-acting-like-colonial-officer-warns-israel-over-west-bank-plans/

    Previously, the Hezbollah chief called on the Lebanese political and militant movement to join forces with Hamas in Gaza to “confront” Israel’s “aggression against the Palestinian people” amid Tel Aviv’s plans to swallow up much of the West Bank.

    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stepped up his verbal attack on Israel on Tuesday evening, calling Tel Aviv’s plans to ‘apply sovereignty’ to parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley an “extremely dangerous” prospect for Lebanon, and warning that Hezbollah would not stand idly by if the Netanyahu government proceeded with its plans.

    “Lebanon’s current crisis must not divert us from supporting the Palestinian cause especially now as the Zionist regime is planning to annex areas of the West Bank and Jordan Valley,” Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast by the pro-Hezbollah al-Manar TV channel on Tuesday.

    “We support the Palestinian people and its leadership, and are ready to do anything to block and prevent the annexation plan,” he added, echoing remarks he made Monday in which he called on Hezbollah and Hamas to “unite ranks” to halt Tel Aviv’s “aggression”.

    A view shows Israeli settlement buildings around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem June 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    Israel Postpones Plan to Expand Sovereignty Over Parts of West Bank
    Vowing to ‘apply sovereignty’ to as much as 30 percent of the occupied West Bank territories and making it a key plank of his campaign platform ahead of the March legislative elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far held off on the decision amid international pressure and suspected internal disagreements between Likud and its grand coalition partner Blue and White, led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz. On Monday, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said moving forward with the plan is “not within the agenda for today or tomorrow”, and added that the Defence Ministry is still “weighing the risks in the field of security, as [the move] will have serious repercussions”.

    ‘US Meddling’ and Economic Crisis

    Nasrallah also turned to Lebanon’s ongoing economic and political crisis, accusing US Ambassador Dorothy Shea of “openly” meddling in Beirut’s affairs by making controversial statements on Lebanese television.

    “The US ambassador to Lebanon has been openly interfering in our internal affairs. The US meddling in Lebanon is rejected and the Lebanese state must move in this regard,” the Hezbollah chief said, accusing Washington of behaving like a “colonialist” and Shea of “acting like a governor” of an occupied territory.

    “Every day she attacks…insults and offends us…She is pushing the Lebanese toward infighting, sedition and civil strife,” Nasrallah added.

    Addressing Shea and other US officials directly, Nasrallah warned that “your policy in Lebanon won’t weaken Hezbollah but will strengthen it and that blockade on Lebanon is futile; my advice is to abandon this policy.”

    The Hezbollah chief also called on Washington to refrain from giving “lectures” on human rights issues, “especially when your country is the greatest violator of human rights worldwide”.

    “Your country has funded terrorism in the region,” Nasrallah claimed, apparently referring to alleged US support for Islamist militants whom Hezbollah forces have fought in Syria.
    A Hezbollah fighters sits in a four-wheel motorcycle positioned at the site where clashes erupted between Hezbollah and al-Qaida-linked fighters in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border, Saturday, July 29, 2017
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    A Hezbollah fighters sits in a four-wheel motorcycle positioned at the site where clashes erupted between Hezbollah and al-Qaida-linked fighters in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border, Saturday, July 29, 2017

    Last week, Shea expressed “great concerns” over Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese politics. Washington classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist group, and has previously slapped sanctions on the group and persons and entities it does business with. In May, the US Treasury added three persons and 12 entities, including pharmaceutical and medical companies, to its terror sanctions lists.

    Move Away From the US, Toward Iran and China

    Finally, commenting on Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis, and the recent collapse of the country’s currency and part of its banking system, Nasrallah criticised the luxury goods, banking and tourism-focused economic model and the ‘bourgeoisie mentalities’ of elites, and called on Beirut to work toward becoming a self-sufficient agricultural power to lessen dependence on the US and others. He added that Lebanon should buy fuel from Iran, and welcome Chinese investment in the country. He praised Iran for its self-sufficiency.

    “Iran eats what it plants. It has sophisticated facilities. In the Iranian model, fuel and everything else is produced in Iran…The main challenge is to prevent hunger; when we eat what we plant and wear what we sow, we will become a sovereign country,” Nasrallah concluded.
    Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in front of the Ministry of Economy in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 11, 2020
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in front of the Ministry of Economy in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 11, 2020

    Since its founding in 1985, Hezbollah has become a major force in Lebanese politics, and engaged in a string of deadly skirmishes with Israel, the most significant of them being the 34-day war in 2006. The conflict began after Hezbollah militants kidnapped two Israeli soldiers during a border conflict, with Israel responding with massed air and artillery strikes on targets throughout Lebanon and the institution of a naval blockade. Stopped by the UN, the war claimed the lives of 121 Israeli troops, 44 Israeli civilians, 250 Hezbollah fighters, 74 Lebanese troops and militiamen, and nearly 1,100 Lebanese civilians.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Leader Denounces New US Sanctions, Says They Aim to 'Starve' Syria, Lebanon
    Hezbollah Threatens to Pound Sites Throughout Israel With Guided Missiles in New Video
    Lebanese Protests: Dissatisfaction With Government Policy or Fight Against Hezbollah?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse