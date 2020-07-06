Iraq Denies Reports of Rocket Attack on the Baghdad International Airport

Iraq has denied reports that a rocket landed near the Baghdad International Airport on Sunday night.
“Several media outlets reported the fall of a Katyusha rocket near the Baghdad International Airport terminal”, tweeted the security media cell of the office of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.
“We deny this news completely, and the Baghdad Operations Command did not indicate any missile launches until 0050 hours, and we call on the media to be accurate and to take information exclusively from the security media cell”.
تناقلت وسائل اعلام متعددة خبراً عّن سقوط صاروخ كاتيوشا قرب صالة مطار بغداد الدولي . ننفي هذا الخبر تماما ولَم يتأشر لدى قيادة عمليات بغداد اي اطلاق صواريخ لغاية الساعة 0050 وندعوا وسائل الاعلام توخي الدقة واخذ المعلومات من خلية الاعلام الامني حصراً .— خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) July 5, 2020
The statement followed a report by Al Sumaria TV which cited a security source who alleged that “one rocked landed in the vicinity of the Baghdad International Airport” without an explosion or victims. Earlier Al Sumaria reported that on Sunday, the US air defence system managed to repel a rocket attack targeting the American embassy. According to the report, the rocket landed on a residential building near the embassy, injuring one child. The incident was confirmed by the security media cell, which claimed that Iraqi security forces were able to "thwart another attack" in the Umm al-Azam area.
... في الوقت ذاته تمكنت قواتنا مِن إحباط هجوم اخر في منطقة ام العظام والسيطرة على صاروخ نوع كاتيوشا أيضاً وقاعدة الاطلاق، وقد تبين أن هذا الصاروخ كان موجه نحو معسكر التاجي شمالي العاصمة . pic.twitter.com/rMntLkDy2i— خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) July 5, 2020
“We are aware of reports of a rocket landing in the International Zone. Iraqi security services are leading the investigation”, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.© REUTERS / Wana News Agency
The American Patriot air defence system was earlier tested by US forces in Baghdad’s “green zone” which hosts the country’s governmental buildings and international embassies, including the American one. The testing was condemned by some Iraqi lawmakers as a “provocation” and a “violation of international law”.
