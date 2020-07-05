Two Rockets Launched Towards Israel from Gaza Strip

Two rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, the IDF stated via its Twitter account. A siren alert warning of a potential attack reportedly sounded earlier this day at the Israeli-Gaza border.
Last week, two rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel amid mounting tensions over the Jewish state's plans to extend its sovereignty over West Bank. The Islamist Hamas movement previously said that it would consider Israel's West Bank plan a declaration of war against Palestinians.
This prompted Israel to hit facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave.
Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organisation in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognise the Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity.
