15:51 GMT05 July 2020
    This picture made available by the Iranian armed forces office on 18 June 2020 shows a missile being fired out to sea from a mobile launch vehicle reportedly on the southern coast of Iran along the Gulf of Oman during a military exercise.

    'We Are Your Nightmare': Iran Has Underground Missile Sites on Southern Coasts, Admiral Says

    Middle East
    Despite numerous protests from Iran, US warships regularly patrol the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, including the Islamic Republic's maritime borders. Washington hasn't backed down from the practice, even after complaining about Iranian speedboats "harassing" American destroyers.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri has revealed in a recently published interview that Iran has built numerous underground offshore missile silos across the coasts of the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf, hosting ground-to-sea missiles ready for launch.

    The admiral explained that the information about the missile silos' existence is no secret to Tehran's enemies, but he hinted that the adversaries are unaware of their real locations.

    "The IRGC Navy is present everywhere in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, in every place that the enemy would not even think about," the admiral said.

    Tangsiri went on to note that apart from new long-range missiles, Iran's enemies might face brand new military vessels "beyond their imagination".

    "We are your nightmare”, the IRGC Navy's admiral summed up.

    The admiral's revelations come as Iran continues to demand that the US stop deploying its naval forces in the Persian Gulf region. Washington has so far ignored the calls, regularly sending in its destroyers and aircraft carriers, despite complaining about them being "harassed" by Iranian speedboats.

    Iranian Revolutionary Guards speed boats are seen near the USS John C. Stennis carrier
    © REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed
    Oval Office 'Battleship'? Trump Reportedly Wanted DoD to Blow Up Iranian 'Fast Boats'

    The US justifies its naval military presence by insisting that its mission is to maintain peace, but Iran has repeatedly dismissed this explanation. The Islamic Republic's officials have argued that the US doesn't bring peace to the Middle East, and insists that the Persian Gulf states can take care of local security issues themselves.

    Iran Boasts of Powerful Naval Strike Missiles Following US Drills in Persian Gulf
    Russia Calls on US and Iran to Exercise 'Maximum Restraint' Amid Escalating Tensions in Persian Gulf
    Iran's Navy to Continue its Activities in Persian Gulf Regardless of US Warning - Reports
    Moscow Concerned About US Threats to Iran on Persian Gulf Issue, Calls for Restraint
    American Military Conducts Persian Gulf Live-Fire Training as Iran Defies US Warning on Area
    Sea of Oman, Persian Gulf, coastal defense, coast, Missile, Iran
