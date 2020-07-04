Register
11:13 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)

    Israel May Reportedly Halt Training Sessions for Reservists Due to Coronavirus-Related Concerns

    © CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (110)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/30/1064533033_0:104:2048:1256_1200x675_80_0_0_321b429966d2c01f248255ddfb66a5a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007041079792951-israel-may-reportedly-halt-training-sessions-for-reservists-due-to-coronavirus-related-concerns/

    Israel relies heavily on its reservists, who will be answering the call of duty if the country comes under attack, and hence tries to keep their skills as sharp as possible by organising regular training sessions.

    The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are mulling postponing its regular training sessions for reservists due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the broadcaster Kan reported, as the country recently registered over 10,000 active COVID-19 cases – the nation's highest number throughout the pandemic. A final decision on the matter will reportedly be made at the start of next week.

    "It will be hard to bring 500 soldiers from across the country and all social groups and let them spend time together", an anonymous military source told Kan.

    It's so far unclear if the 500 soldiers mentioned by the source are somehow related to Defence Minister Benny Gantz's order to call 500 up reservists to help the country handle a new outbreak of the pandemic. According to the order, the 500 soldiers are expected to staff so-called coronavirus hotels across the country, where carriers of the disease with no or very mild symptoms will be quarantined.

    Apart from possibly postponing training sessions, the IDF is considering introducing a "capsule" system in the armed forces to limit the interaction between groups of servicemen, as well as between the military and civilians.

    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)
    © CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Over 1,000 IDF Soldiers Quarantined Over Possible Coronavirus Infection

    The IDF regularly organises training sessions for some of its reservists, who may one day need to answer the call of duty if Israel faces a major attack on its territory. This practice was implemented to keep the skills of much-needed servicemen, such as tank and jet pilots, sharp and soldiers ready for military action.

    Right now, however, reservists are being called upon to help the military in handling the pandemic and limit the spread of the disease, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new "major outbreak" in the country on 3 July. The military itself has also fallen victim to the pandemic, with hundreds of soldiers and officers catching the virus and being quarantined.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (110)

    Related:

    'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Violated COVID-19 Quarantine After Returning to Israel, Reports Say
    Defying 'Fierce Competition', Mossad Supplies More Equipment to Israel to Curb COVID-19
    US Medics to Create COVID-19-Proof Bubble for Pompeo During Israel Trip – Medical Officer
    Preparing for the Day After: COVID-19 Poses Threats but Israel is Ready to Seize Opportunities
    Head of Jerusalem's COVID-19 Response Team Weighs Reasons for Hike in Cases in Israel
    Tags:
    reservists, army reservists, Israel, IDF, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse