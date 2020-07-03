Mine Collapses in Kermanshah Province, Iran, Leaving One Dead, 6 Injured, Reports Say

A mine has collapsed in the city of Gilan Gharb in the province of Kermanshah, western Iran. The event occurred at 1:35 p.m. today, according to the Tasnim news agency, citing the Kermanshah Red Crescent.
One person was killed and 6 more injured, two of whom are in very critical condition, emergency officials said.
Governor of Gilan Gharb Kourosh Mahmoudian told state TV that all the miners trapped in the mine have been rescued and taken to medical centres in Gilan Gharb and Qasr-e Shirin.
#ریزش_معدن در گیلانغرب کرمانشاهhttps://t.co/rzfKThEsjz— خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 3, 2020
آغاز عملیات آواربرداری در معدن ریزشکرده گیلانغرب
هلال احمر کرمانشاه: تا به این لحظه متاسفانه یک نفر از مصدومان حادثه بهعلت شدت جراحات فوت کرده استhttps://t.co/PkCaRHDkta pic.twitter.com/R2fsVweJ9j
According to a study published on ResearchGate website, the Gilan-e-Gharb exploration block is located in the Zagros fold-thrust belt, the eastern parts of which are "part of the Lurestan sedimentary basin and the western part of the northern Dezful sedimentary basin".
In May 2017, 42 people died in a Zemestanyurt coal mine explosion in northern Golestan Province. Approximately 500 miners worked at the Zemestanyurt coal mine.
