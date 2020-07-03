Massive Explosion Rocks Fireworks Factory in Turkey’s Sakarya - Video

About 40 employees from a fireworks factory in Hendek have been injured in a massive explosion, mayor of the city Turgut Baboglu said in a statement.
According to preliminary information, there are about 150-200 people in the building, while explosions on the site continue to occur.
Governor of Sakarya Province Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told the Anadolu Agency that the premises have been cordoned off, numerous ambulances and fire brigades have already arrived.
There is no information about any fatalities.
The factory's warehouse may have about 110 tonnes of explosives, according to the preliminary information.
Several videos allegedly depicting the explosions have already been published on social media networks, showing clouds of smoke and fireworks in the sky.
Several videos allegedly depicting the explosions have already been published on social media networks, showing clouds of smoke and fireworks in the sky.
