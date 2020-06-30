Register
10:51 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli F-16a warplanes take off at the Nevatim air force base (File)

    Netanyahu Warns Assad Not to Ally With Iran’s Ayatollahs, Hints Israeli Ops in Syria Will Continue

    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106771/04/1067710408_24:0:4002:2238_1200x675_80_0_0_730b5e3bde0eef358ea739be57e963fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006301079757189-netanyahu-warns-assad-not-to-ally-with-irans-ayatollahs-hints-israeli-ops-in-syria-will-continue/

    The Israeli Air Force has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years, justifying air and missile attacks by accusing Iran of trying to establish a proxy presence in the Arab Republic. Damascus has denied these claims, and accused Tel Aviv of blatant aggression.

    Israel will continue its military operations against Iran in Syria to prevent its entrenchment in that country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.

    “We are absolutely resolved to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in our immediate vicinity,” Netanyahu said, speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Tuesday.

    “I say this to the ayatollahs in Tehran: Israel will continue to take the actions necessary to prevent you from creating another terror and military front against Israel. And I say to Bashar al-Assad: You’re risking the future of your country and your regime,” Netanyahu added.

    The Israeli prime minister also approved the ramping up of sanctions against Iran to stop its alleged nuclear weapons ambitions. “I believe it’s time to implement snapback sanctions. I don’t think we can afford to wait. We should not wait for Iran to start its breakout to a nuclear weapon, because then it will be too late for sanctions,” he suggested.

    US special representative for Iran Brian Hook (L) bumps elbows with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel. 30 June 2020
    © REUTERS / Abir Sultan/Pool
    US special representative for Iran Brian Hook (L) bumps elbows with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel. 30 June 2020
    Hook, for his part, said Israel and the United States “see eye to eye” on trying to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran past its October expiry date, and warned that a failure to do so would allow Iran to “freely import fighter jets, attack helicopters, warships, submarines” and other weapons, and then re-export them to Hezbollah, Hamas, Iraqi militias, and the Houthi militia in Yemen, among other groups.

    Netanyahu also accused the international community of ‘colluding’ with Iran amid its attempts to “develop nuclear weapons” and wage “rampant aggression across the Middle East and beyond” through the arming, training, financing and dispatching of “terrorists.”

    This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
    © AP Photo / SANA
    Syrian Air Defences Reportedly Intercept Israeli Attack on Airspace Near Town of Sweida
    Israel’s military leaders have previously admitted to carrying out ‘hundreds’ of air strikes against Syria over the past several years, but normally refrain from commenting on day-to-day operations. Syria has reported an uptick in Israeli aggression, carrying out at least three major attacks this month in Hama and As-Suwayda.

    Tel Aviv has accused Iran of attempting to build up its military presence in Syria, as well as neighbouring Lebanon and the Palestinian territories. Damascus has denied accusations of an Iranian buildup, saying Tehran’s presence is limited to advisors and arms assistance aimed at helping the country battle with jihadist extremists, and adding that it is Syria’s sovereign right to station whatever foreign forces it wants to on its territory.

    In recent weeks, Israel has lobbied the Trump administration to step up its sanctions pressure against Iran, and asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to cut ties with the country over its alleged nuclear weapons program. Iran maintains that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, or weapons of mass destruction of any kind, and has repeatedly stated that Israel remains the only nuclear weapons state in the Middle East. Earlier this month, the IAEA reported that Iran had increased its uranium enrichment activities beyond the 3.67 percent purity levels outlined by the nuclear deal to 4.5 percent. This is still well below the estimated 80-90 percent enrichment levels required to build a nuclear bomb.

    Related:

    Jewish Watchdog Slams Black Lives Matter UK Over Calls to Sanction Israel
    Lebanese President Says Israel Drilling in Disputed Waters to Heighten Tensions
    Israel's Sovereignty Bill: How Much Will it Cost And Who Will Pay the Price?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse