Register
13:00 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An aerial view shows the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 29, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.

    Netanyahu’s West Bank Plan: Four Scenarios Israel Could Follow to Extend Its Sovereignty

    © REUTERS / ILAN ROSENBERG
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/76/1079747692_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_f3f2c7bfe899dee76af2f898b78518e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006291079747743-netanyahus-west-bank-plan-four-scenarios-israel-could-follow-to-extend-its-sovereignty/

    The Israeli premier seems to have abandoned his previous plans to apply sovereignty over 30 percent of the West Bank, succumbing to international and regional pressure. However, unwilling to show signs of weakness, Netanyahu is determined to force through at least some changes.

    Special representative to US President Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz is set to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday as the two sides struggle to achieve a breakthrough in the premier's annexation plan that's supposed to be voted on two days from now.

    What started off as Israel's "immediate right" to extend its sovereignty over some 30 percent of the West Bank has shaped into a complicated process, and now as the deadline is looming, an agreement on borders and boundaries between Israeli and the Palestinian territories is still nowhere in sight.

    So what options does Netanyahu have? Here are four possible scenarios.

    Scenario 1: Full Annexation

    Netanyahu can choose to extend Israel's sovereignty over the entire Area C that makes some 60 percent of the West Bank and that contains IDF bases, a number of Palestinian towns and villages that is home to some 180,000 residents, agricultural land, roads and infrastructure as well as an impressive number of Jewish settlements with around 500,000 people.

    Probability: Unlikely. Going ahead with such an extreme yet ambitious plan, Netanyahu would encounter a number of serious challenges, primarily related to security.

    The Palestinian leadership has already revoked its security cooperation with Tel Aviv, saying it would not thwart potential terror activities directed against the Jewish state. Applying full sovereignty could deteriorate the situation even further pushing Ramallah to extreme measures, including the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority, which would place the burden of taking care of the area's 2.7 million people on Israel's shoulders.

    The move is also set to provoke tensions in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian factions proclaimed Wednesday as a day of rage, promising mass demonstrations that will see thousands taking to the Israel-Gaza border if Tel Aviv dares to annex even small parts of the West Bank.

    Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, is also likely to step up its activity against Israel if it pushes ahead with the move. 

    Regarding any sort of “annexation” as "a declaration of war," Gaza-based militants, who have maintained a relatively low profile in the past several months, might fire a barrage of rockets at the Jewish state in an attempt to force it to curb its annexation plans.

    Apart from security, Israel might also face regional and international pressure. Neighbouring Jordan has already warned Tel Aviv that it will not agree even to a "limited annexation", let alone an intention to chop off the entire West Bank; while the European Union, which didn't plan to introduce sanctions against Israel over its intention to annex some 30 percent of a future Palestinian state, might change its stance also.

    Scenario 2: Maintaining the Status Quo

    Scrapping the annexation plan altogether could be beneficial for both sides, some Israeli experts suggest, citing a number of economic and security reasons.

    To start off, Palestinian workers, who are currently forced to stay at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19, will be allowed to work in Israel boosting the PA's budget with millions of dollars; security cooperation with Israel will be resumed, whereas joint projects dealing with energy, cement and telecommunications - initiatives that are now under threat - will be continued. 

    A general view picture shows a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Efrat in the Gush Etzion settlement block in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    End of Oslo Accords Might Cost Israel Dearly But Palestinians Are Set to Suffer Too, Pundit Says

    Israel could benefit too. Apart from maintaining its grip over the majority of the West Bank, it will be able to continue its expansion activity in the area, almost undisturbed; and will avoid a situation where regional and international players could apply sanctions against Tel Aviv.

    Probability: Unlikely. Netanyahu, who built his three election campaigns around the promise to extend Israel's sovereignty if reelected, seems determined to show results, even if minimal. 

    Capitulating under pressure could send a bad signal to the neighbouring states as well as the world, exposing Israel's weaknesses and vulnerability, something that the premier wants to avoid at all costs.

    Scenario 3: Claiming the Jordan Valley 

    Making up some 28 percent of the total West Bank's territory, the area has always been of paramount importance for Israel not only because it presents a natural border that has prevented the infiltration of Islamic terrorists into its territories but also because the agriculture Israel has developed there throughout the years has brought millions of dollars into the country, bolstering its economy. 

    It is there where Israel produces its dates, as well as an array of herbs, pineapples and vegetables many of which go into export; and it is there where Israelis work hand in hand with Jordanians and Palestinians running a number of joint projects and initiatives utilizing the region's resources for the benefits of all local players.

    Apart from containing vast areas that can be used for industrial developments, the Jordan Valley also boasts a number of Christian sites and holiday attractions that will fill the treasury of the state controlling these territories.

    Probability: Unlikely. Palestinians treat this area as the backbone of their future state's economy, relying on its resources for income. In the past President Abbas has threatened Israel with cancelling all the agreements with the Jewish state if the Jordan Valley is included in the sovereignty bill.

    The situation hasn't changed much since then and the PA leadership will find it difficult to give up on the Jordan Valley that brings in four to ten times more produce than any other governorate of the West Bank.

    Knowing the uproar such a move would evoke, Netanyahu rushed to dispatch his spy agency chief Yossi Cohen to Amman, sending a message to King Abdallah II and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and reassuring them that he had no intention to include the area in his annexation bill.

    Scenario 4: Partial ‘Annexation’ 

    The scope of this plan that presupposes biting off certain Jewish settlements located in Area C is still not clear and the boundaries are not yet drawn especially given the fact that the US delegation that was tasked with mapping out the area hasn't been seen on the ground since February, whereas Berkowitz, who is currently in Israel, is not planning to hit the ground any time soon, indicating that the West bank plans might be pushed to another date.

    Probability: Likely. While the plans are not yet set, Netanyahu's intention to show results is still on the table.

    According to reports, the premier is counting to extend Israel's sovereignty over one of the West Bank's biggest cities of Ariel as well as Gush Etzion and Maale Adumim, clusters of settlements near Jerusalem that house more than 50,000 Israelis and that don't require special maps as their boundaries have already been drawn.

    At the same time, Netanyahu is also reportedly viewing applying sovereignty over single settlements located deep in the Palestinian territories, a move that might stir turbulence and shatter the already struggling coalition with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, who rejects the idea of annexing settlements surrounded by Palestinians and wants to move ahead gradually after receiving consent not only from the Americans but also from such regional players such as Jordan.

    But while the two are still struggling to bridge their gaps, they do agree that the deadline of July 1 is immovable, so the only question that remains open is not whether the move is likely but rather how big will it be.

    Tags:
    sovereignty, West Bank, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse