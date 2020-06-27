Palestinian Authorities Closing Bethlehem as Coronavirus Cases Surge

A new 48-hour closure in Bethlehem will start on Monday morning, at 03:00 GMT, the governor of Bethlehem, Kamil Hmeid, said in a Saturday statement, cited by The Times of Israel.
According to the Palestinian authorities, coronavirus restrictions are also being tightened in Hebron, which was closed last week for five days amid a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases.
Mass gatherings, including weddings, are being prohibited in Bethlehem and Hebron.
A sharp rise in coronavirus has been reported in the West Bank. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, 33 of them in the Bethlehem district. Overall, more than 1,860 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Palestine.
At the start of June, the Palestinian authorities decided to reopen mosques to worshipers who are nonetheless required to follow some precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and bringing extra prayer rugs. Public events and celebrations in mosques are still banned and children are not allowed.
