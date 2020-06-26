Video: IDF Launches Airstrikes Against Hamas Hours After Missiles Fired Toward Israel

Explosions have been reported in multiple locations across the self-governing Gaza Strip late on Friday night. "Heavy bombing" was reported in the area of Khan Yunis, and four rockets were reportedly fired by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aircraft at Fajr, to the west of Khan Yunis.
Heavy bombing in my area - Khanyounis - #Gaza pic.twitter.com/mTYdWOfj5r— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) June 26, 2020
Locals reported an observation post east of the Jabaliya cemetery had been targeted by IDF drones, as had the city of Deir Al-Balah. Palestinian journalist Omar Ghraieb reported the IDF also used F-16 Falcon aircraft during its attacks, and other observers also noted Israeli attack helicopters in the air in northern Gaza.
من القصف الاسرائيلي على قطاع #غزة قبل قليل— محمود بسام | حساب جديد (@mahmoudbassam08) June 26, 2020
نسال الله السلامة للجميع#غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/hBzrL8cuCQ
The IDF confirmed the attacks, saying on Twitter that the strikes targeted a workshop and "infrastructure" used by Hamas to build weapons.
לפני זמן קצר תקפו מטוסי קרב של צה"ל יעדי טרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס בדרום הרצועה.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 26, 2020
במהלך התקיפה הותקפה סדנה לייצור רקטות ותשתיות לייצור אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס. תקיפת יעדים אלו מהווה פגיעה ביכולת ההתעצמות של ארגון הטרור חמאס
Earlier on Friday, the IDF reported that two rockets had been fired toward Israel from inside Gaza.
The Israeli government has proposed annexing roughly one-third of the West Bank as early as July 1, a move widely decried by Palestinians and international supporters as illegal land seizure.
All comments
Show new comments (0)