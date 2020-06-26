United Nations Shocked After Video of People 'Having Sex' in One of Organisation's Cars Goes Online

The United Nations says it is shocked by a video that shows a man in a car with the organisation’s markings apparently having sex in the back seat. The footage was recently uploaded on social media and caused anger. "We are shocked and concerned and deeply disturbed by what is seen on this video", said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, adding that the incident goes "against everything we stand for and having been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff".
Dujarric noted that the investigation has already established the location where the incident occurred and is close to identifying those shown in the video. He said the perpetrators are likely members of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation, tasked with overseeing the peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.
In recent years, the international body has come under scrutiny after reports emerged that members of its peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and other countries were extensively involved in sexual exploitation and abuse of women and children.
All comments
Show new comments (0)