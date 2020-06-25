5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran-Turkey Border, Seismologists Say

The quake was registered at 10:03 GMT. Its epicentre was located 22 kilometres (13.6 miles) from the town of Qotur, at the depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.
The governor of Turkish Van province bordering Iran, Mehmet Bilmez, on his part, said that the quake had damaged houses in rural areas and that there were no casualties.
A 5.4 magnitude #Earthquake struck in the Turkish part near the #Turkey -#Iran border around 14:03 on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (@USGS). Weak tremors were felt in #Armenia and #Nakhchivan (#Azerbaijan) pic.twitter.com/hJflKBQLfk— Anar IBRAHIMOV (@a_a_ibrahimov) June 25, 2020
Turkey’s topography is seismically active and is prone to tremors. A magnitude-5.9 quake in January left 41 people killed and caused extensive damage to the eastern Elazig province.
All comments
Show new comments (0)