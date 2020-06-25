Register
06:36 GMT25 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People enjoy themselves at a restaurant as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules, following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020.

    Head of Jerusalem's COVID-19 Response Team Weighs Reasons for Hike in Cases in Israel

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/44/1079714484_0:73:3072:1801_1200x675_80_0_0_3d052abcbff89f36fde84dac878321c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006251079714383-head-of-jerusalems-covid-19-response-team-weighs-reasons-for-hike-in-cases-in-israel/

    The Israeli government's decision to open up the country was way too hasty, believes an expert from the state's largest healthcare organisation, adding that mistakes could have been avoided if politicians listened to professionals instead of pursuing their own agendas.

    After almost three months of restrictions imposed in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus which has already claimed the lives of more than 300 people, Israel appears to have returned to normalcy.

    Schools and nurseries have opened their doors, trains that typically transport some 180,000 people daily have started running again, albeit with a significant decrease in passengers, and Israelis have even used the hot weather to crowd the country's beaches.

    But for Ian Miskin, the head of Jerusalem's COVID-19 response team, operated by Israel's largest health service Clalit, the decision to open up the country was way too rushed.

    "This disease has never disappeared. It has been on a low level but it has always been there".

    The month of June has seen a spike in the amount of people infected with the virus. On Tuesday alone Israel registered 459 cases, the highest number since 22 April.

    Some areas have been infected so badly that the government decided to cordon off entire streets and neighbourhoods and impose a number of restrictions on their residents.

    Such was the case in the central city of Bat Yam, located south of Tel Aviv, where more than 300 cases have been reported in the last couple of days; and such was also the case with Tiberias up north which for the next week will be considered a zone with limited accessibility.

    Zero Discipline

    Miskin says the reasons behind the spike are obvious: to start off, it was the lack of discipline on the part of the Israeli public.

    Israeli media outlets have reported dozens of incidents showing football celebrations or celebrity parties that took place in spite of the strict regulations introduced by the government, while reports of people not wearing face masks on public transport have also become frequent.

    "Look at the amount of people wearing masks on buses and trains. It's about 5 percent, and many are not even wearing them properly [i.e. covering nose and mouth - ed.]".

    Pedestrians, some wearing masks, prepare to cross the street as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules, following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Pedestrians, some wearing masks, prepare to cross the street as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules, following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020.

    'Government Doesn't Know What It's Doing'

    Another factor contributing to the recent spike in numbers, according to the head of Jerusalem's COVID-19 response team, was a series of "wrong decisions" made by the government.

    "Why did we need to open wedding halls? You want to get married? Go ahead but throw a party next year, when the mess is over. Also, why didn't the government open the train stations earlier, preventing the scenario that we have seen in recent weeks when people crowded bus stations during rush hours? Or why did we open schools that are now considered the hub for the spread of the virus?", Miskin wonders.

    The reason for this, believes the expert, is the government's basic lack of understanding of what needed to be done.

    "The government is reliant on the opinions of politicians, who pursue their own agenda, rather than listening to experts, and this is the root of the mistake".

    Another problem is that they are also guided by populism, Miskin elucidates.

    Soon after major restrictions were lifted, thousands took to the streets across the country, demanding the government get the economy rolling and offer them better solutions to help them to stay afloat.

    Eventually mass demonstrations did the trick, prompting the government to reopen the economy "without checks and balances", leading to major mistakes.

    "During the first wave, they put much emphasis on medical interests and now they are pushing for economic ones. This is wrong; these elements should be considered together. They should be able to open up the economy with low risks for the health of the country's population".

    Responsibility Needed

    To achieve this goal, the expert suggests cancelling concerts which presuppose crowds or offer them on live TV, keeping elementary students in schools, while letting the older children study from home, introducing spacing regulations on public transportation and sports events instead of cancelling them, and shuttering wedding halls and other institutions that may pose a threat to the public's health.

    "These ideas have been out there for a while. The problem is that nobody is listening. The government doesn't want to admit their mistakes and backtrack from the current policy", Miskin says.

    Meanwhile, leading Israeli hospitals are bracing themselves for the worst and have already reopened departments dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients that were shut in April.

    Israel has also purchased the necessary equipment, preparing itself for a second wave of the pandemic. In recent months the nation's spy agency, Mossad, has supplied the country with millions of items of protective gear and thousands of medical devices, including from states that don't have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

    In March, Professor Arnon Afek, deputy director general of the country's largest hospital, Sheba Tel Hashomer, told Sputnik that Israel was ready for the pandemic.

    And while Miskin doesn't want to go into detail while analysng Israel's preparedness, he says the situation is "simple" and what people in Israel need to be doing is just "taking responsibility for their actions", after all "this is an emergency and we should be treating it as such until we have the vaccine".

    Tags:
    decision, public, Jerusalem, coronavirus, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Historic Shots of 1945 Victory Parade in Moscow
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse