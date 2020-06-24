Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo Provinces, Russian Military Says

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Ruaiha in the province of Idlib, one shelling of Urum al-Kubra, two attacks on Urum al-Sughra in the Aleppo province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Shcherbitsky said.
According to the head of the reconciliation centre, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.
On Monday, the terrorist group shelled the settlements of Maaret Moukhos and Dadikh in the war-torn country's Idlib province.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)