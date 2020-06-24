Tehran, Ankara Probing Deadly Cross-Border Shelling, Iranian Foreign Ministry Says

Commenting on the situation, the Iranian ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said that armed clashes had broken out near the border between the Turkish military and terrorists. The diplomat said that he cited Turkish media reports.
"According to the border service of the province of West Azerbaijan, one shell fell on the territory of Iran during the clashes, which, fortunately, did not lead to losses. This incident is being investigated by the border guards of the two countries", Mousavi added.
Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defence Ministry said that one Turkish soldier had died and another one had been injured in the southeastern province of Hakkari during a cross-border shelling from Iran on 23 June.
The incident came after Iraq's Shafaq news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the local administration, that Iranian artillery had shelled a village in the northern province of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.
Turkey, meanwhile, is also currently conducting Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, designated as terrorists by Ankara. Baghdad denounces the operation as an assault on its sovereignty,
