UN Chief Urges Israel to Abandon Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank

"Israel's threat to annex parts of the occupied West Bank has alarmed Palestinians, many Israelis and the broader international community. If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-state solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations", Guterres said. "I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans".
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously presented several plans on annexing parts of the West Bank to his coalition government partner from the Blue and White Alliance, Benny Gantz, according to Israeli media reports.
Neighbouring Jordan, as well as the European Union, Russia and the United Nations have all spoken out against the plan, stressing it would endanger the peace process between the Israeli and Palestinians.
Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 war and has since constructed 130 major settlements and multiple smaller outposts which are currently home to nearly 500,000 Israelis. The country never formally claimed it as Israeli territory, however, this might change as Netanyahu as a coalition deal allows Netanyahu to present his annexation plan to the government starting 1 July.
