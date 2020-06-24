Register
10:24 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran. File photo.

    Rouhani Blames Washington for 'Telling Lies Every Day' About US-Iranian Talks

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/27/1079292764_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_5797d80251270aff3cba8d5f2cb91049.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006241079705635-rouhani-blames-washington-for-telling-lies-every-day-about-us-iranian-talks/

    Earlier this year, Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran would only sit down with Washington for talks if the US returns to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and scraps sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has blamed the US for torpedoing Tehran-Washington talks, vowing that the Islamic Republic will never yield to the White House’s sanction pressure.

    “They say ‘we are ready to negotiate.’ They are saying something strange. What does ‘we’re ready to negotiate’ mean? Who left the negotiating table? Who broke the negotiating table? Who set fire to the negotiating room? It was them (the Americans)”, Rouhani said during a meeting with Iranian governors in Tehran on Tuesday.

    He accused the US of “telling lies every day”, praising Iran’s efforts to do a “great job” and put up “resistance against a superpower that is acting in a brutal way”.

    “It is clear to the entire world today that we will never surrender under sanctions and pressure", the Iranian president underlined.

    Rouhani added that US President Donald Trump “later realised that he had been mistaken and had made a miscalculation” following attempts to put pressure on Iran in order to bring it to the negotiating table within three months.

    The statement comes after POTUS reiterated Washington's readiness for a new deal with Iran last week, also insisting that Tehran was allegedly waiting to see him lose the 2020 presidential election.

    'Iran Will Never Negotiate Under Pressure'

    The remarks were preceded by Rouhani telling journalists in February that the Islamic Republic would “never negotiate under pressure" and that “America's 'maximum pressure' [policy] towards Iran is doomed to failure”.

    This followed Rouhani’s statement that Tehran would never look to obtain an atomic weapon, with or without the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    On 5 January, Tehran announced that it would no longer comply with the limits of the JCPOA, which was set to considerably reduce Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions. The country announced that it would now start enriching uranium based on its technical needs and in a "peaceful" manner.

    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 photo, an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 photo, an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    The announcement came amid an escalation in Washington-Tehran tensions after top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on 3 January authorised by President Trump.

    POTUS signalled Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA on 8 May 2018, reimposing tough sanctions against Iran’s banking and energy sectors.  Exactly a year later, Tehran announced that it had suspended some of its obligations under the JCPOA, while adding that it doesn’t want to leave the deal.

    Related:

    Iran's President Rouhani Slams Current US Government as 'Worst in History of America'
    Rouhani: Iran's Efforts to Fight Coronavirus in Face of US Sanctions 'Remarkable'
    ‘We Did Not Think US Would Target Another Country’s Guest’ - Rouhani on Soleimani Assassination
    Iranian President Rouhani Calls US ‘Terrorist’, Says It ‘Commits Terrorist Acts’
    Tags:
    sanctions, pressure, talks, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse