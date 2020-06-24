Videos of Alleged Aftermath of Airstrikes in Syrian Hama Province Emerge on Social Media

Several locations in Salamiyah and Saburah, the Syrian province of Hama, have been targeted by Israel, according to SANA, citing a military source. The air defences managed to shoot down a large number of "hostile targets", it added, with limited material damage.
Alleged footage from the scene circulating on social media shows massive explosions that supposedly followed the strikes.
Impressive explosions from the aftermath of an alleged #Israel|i airstrike in Salamiyah this evening located in the Hama Governorate. #Syria pic.twitter.com/Iuuck3wNPo— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 23, 2020
Alleged ammuniton warehouse struck by what is believed to be #Israel|i airstrikes this evening near Salamiyah, located in the Hama Governorate. #Syria h/t @manniefabian pic.twitter.com/qbP3TYzXYU— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 23, 2020
This was the third violation of the Syrian airspace recently, occurring just hours after air attacks on army positions in the provinces of Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor, which killed two servicemen and left four others wounded.
