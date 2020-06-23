Syrian Air Defence Responding to Attack in Hama, State Media Report

The Syrian Air Defences responded to "hostile targets" in the airspace of Hama province, a SANA correspondent said on late Tuesday.
Several missiles launched from the air defences hit a number of enemy targets, the agency said later.
Supposed footage from the scene has been shared on social media.
Urgent - The AA confronted with hostile targets in the sky of Hama pic.twitter.com/USMqywZhoB— Spriter (@ynms79797979) June 23, 2020
Anti-air unit activated over the city of Hama #Syria according to local reports. pic.twitter.com/9b0bQvOa7g— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 23, 2020
It is at least the third attack on Syria's airspace this week, following air attacks in the provinces of As-Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor several hours ago. The source of the attack and the type of targets were not reported.
Earlier on Monday, Russian and Syrian air defence systems shot down two drones of militants near Hmeimim airbase, the Russian military said.
