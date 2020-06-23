Syrian Air Defences Reportedly Intercept Israeli Attack on Airspace Near Town of Sweida

Syrian air defences have intercepted an Israeli attack on its airspace near the town of Sweida, the country's state TV said.
Reports about Syrian air defences being activated were shared online.
#BREAKING— Mehrdad Torabi (@mehrdadt1987) June 23, 2020
SANA reporter: Air defenses confront an aggression in the airspace of Tal al-Sahn in Sweida and Kabajib in Deir Ezzor, #Syria.
Syrian air defenses activated in the airspace of Sweida and Ghabagheb, in southern Syria https://t.co/af9RaI0EzB via @khalediskef #Syria pic.twitter.com/LACRyopBMK— Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) June 23, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)