Tunisian Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Jobs - Report

Dozens of protesters were arrested during clashes with police after officers had petrol bombs thrown at them, a Tunisian radio station, Shems FM, reported.
🇹🇳Disturbios y enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y policía en Túnez. https://t.co/4UzYQ4DjhA#Túnez #Tunisia #22Jun #protests pic.twitter.com/gFueJ7BlYg— El Journal News (@ElJournalNews1) June 22, 2020
What an ongoing traffic jam - especially during a protest. Tunisian police backing away from demonstrators in Tunisia's #Tataouine (#تطاوين). Footage was filmed from this rooftop: https://t.co/aBxskdURtN pic.twitter.com/2AXs5CX0ot— Benjamin Strick (@BenDoBrown) June 22, 2020
Demonstrators called on the government to implement a 2017 deal to create jobs in oil companies and infrastructure projects to reduce unemployment in the region.
Skirmishes broke out when police moved in to break up tent camps pitched in major streets for over a month.
Protesters returned to the streets after the government failed to make good on the promise it made to the labor union in 2017 to employ thousands of locals at oil facilities in the area that are run by the state energy company.
All comments
Show new comments (0)