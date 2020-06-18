Several Rockets Fall in Baghdad's Green Zone, US Helicopters Flying Over the Area, Reports Say

Four 'Katyusha' rockets landed in Baghdad's Green Zone, according to Al Arabia, as sirens could be heard after the explosions from the US embassy located in the area.
Al Arabia also reported that helicopters were flying over the Green Zone, with multiple reports from social media users that the helicopters belonged to the US.
There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage.
مراسل العربية: سقوط 4 صواريخ كاتيوشا قرب السفارة الأميركية في بغداد #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) June 18, 2020
The tweet reads: "Al-Arabiya correspondent: 4 Katyusha rockets landed near the American embassy in Baghdad".
🚨 US Apache helicopters are flying over the Green Zone— Mahyar (@Mahyar313) June 18, 2020
Citing local sources, Al Arabia said that the rockets were fired from the area of the Al-Rashid camp.
مصادر العربية: الصواريخ التي استهدفت المنطقة الخضراء أطلقت من منطقة معسكر الرشيد في بغداد #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) June 18, 2020
"Arab sources: The missiles targeting the Green Zone were launched from the Al-Rashid camp in Baghdad", the tweet says.
Update:— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) June 18, 2020
Rockets were launched from Al-Rashid area [~ 3.2 miles] #Baghdad 🇮🇶
[Per AlHadath] pic.twitter.com/svRAWLyRIB
Photos allegedly taken from the launch location were shared in social media.
#Breaking#Iraqi security forces found the rockets launch pad in Muasker Al Rasheed neighborhood in #Baghdad.— Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) June 18, 2020
At least four rockets fell near the #US Embassy in #Iraq, in the Green Zone of Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/0vUM3T3IIB
Baghdad's Green Zone faces regular rocket attacks, as the US embassy in Iraq is located in the area, along with the military bases of the US-led coalition.
