Zarif Says Iran Will Work to Enhance Economic Cooperation With Syria Amid Looming US Sanctions

In late December, US President Donald Trump inked signed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. The document, which sanctions almost all Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as the country’s government officials, is due to come into force in mid-June.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik on Tuesday that Tehran would work to strengthen the economic cooperation with Syria amid the looming sanctions under the US Caesar Act.

"We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria", Zarif pointed out, when asked about the Caesar Act.

The statement was made ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister’s talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later this day in Moscow.

Zarif's statement comes after POTUS announced in early May that he is renewing US sanctions against Syria due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

"I have determined that it is necessary to continue in effect the national emergency declared with respect to this threat and to maintain in force the sanctions to address this national emergency", POTUS said in the letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.