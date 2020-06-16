Register
00:37 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, June 14, 2020

    Netanyahu Seeks to End Unity Government Partnership With Gantz, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/48/1079624836_0:245:3072:1973_1200x675_80_0_0_ca179fcf5eff74dafd2f31fc7ce5f5c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006161079624760-netanyahu-seeks-to-end-unity-government-partnership-with-gantz-report-claims/

    An Israeli unity government was formed in May between two rivals, the Likud party's Benjamin Netanyahu and the Blue and White party's Benny Gantz, after months of political struggles and three elections.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for a reason to put his political partnership with Benny Gantz on hold and dissolve the unity government, calling for another election, The Times of Israel reported.

    “The marriage between us and Blue and White will end at the Rabbinate [with a divorce] much faster than everyone thinks. Netanyahu is trying to find the right timing and pretext to call elections”, a senior Likud source was quoted as saying by Channel 12 on Sunday.

    According to the source, this pretext could be provided after talks over the state budget that are set to be completed by the end of August, as Netanyahu's son and wife are said to be urging him to disband the unity government. These allegations, however, were reportedly denied by Likud and characterized as an "ugly lie".

    The Israeli PM has also reportedly demanded the change of a key clause of the power-sharing deal with the Blue and White that envisaged Gantz automatically becoming transitional PM instead of Netanyahu if elections are called between November 2020 and November 2021. 

    Reports on tensions bubbling in the coalition claimed that Likud was delaying the vote on a so-called Norwegian law so that Netanyahu can gain leverage to make changes to the unity deal. A law that allows Knesset members to give up their positions in favour of another member of their party was passed in the Knesset on Monday with a majority of 66 votes, according to The Times of Israel.

    The reports come amid the nation's parliament being divided on the intention of an extension of Israel's sovereignty over West Bank territories - plans that have also caused disagreements between Netanyahu and Gantz, as the PM is determined to push the corresponding bill forward and Gantz remains publicly unsure that he can support it. Netanyahu has vowed to extend Israel's sovereignty over 30 percent of West Bank territories allocated to Israel under a proposed Trump "peace plan", as the Blue and White insisted on a "permanent agreement and not a partial one – and not with confrontation". Amid the apparent inability to reach a stable agreement on the bill, reports have alleged that Netanyahu offered a possibility that the sovereignty extension plans could be implemented in stages.

    A vote for the hotly-contested bill is set for 1 July, with both the Knesset and the Israeli public divided on the issue, while the initiative has received criticism from Palestinians and raised concerns in several European countries.

    The unity government of Israel was sworn in earlier in May after months of political turmoil and several elections, putting on pause a long-simmering confrontation between political rivals Netanyahu and Gantz and envisaging a power-sharing deal that allows Gantz to become the prime minister in 18 months.

    Related:

    Call Me Maybe: Jordan King Won’t Talk With Netanyahu Amid West Bank Takeover Plans, Report Says
    Netanyahu Determined to Push for Annexation as Israel's Parliament Remains Divided Over the Bill
    Netanyahu Announces 'Practical Steps' Towards Building Golan Heights Settlements Named After Trump
    Tags:
    Knesset, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse