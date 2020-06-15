IDF Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Multiple Hamas Posts After Rocket Launch From Gaza

"IDF aircraft recently attacked an infrastructure used for underground operations by the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said in a Monday Hebrew-language tweet. "In addition, IDF tanks attacked the organization's military positions. The attacks were carried out in response to the rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, earlier this evening."
The rocket, reportedly fired at the city of Ashkelon to the north of Gaza, landed harmlessly in an open field.
According to a Gaza correspondent for Jerusalem's al-Quds newspaper, Israeli artillery also targeted "a number of resistance observatories on the eastern borders of southern and central Gaza," including Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.
Gaza's Shehab News Agency also reported two Israeli missiles hit "open land" near the remnants of the bombed-out Yasser Arafat International Airport in Rafah, destroyed by Israeli forces in 2000.
