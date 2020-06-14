Number of Injured in Earthquake in Eastern Turkey Reaches 18

The initially reported toll of casualties included one person killed and nine others injured.
"The earthquake left 18 people injured, none of them in critical condition", Oktay told journalists, adding that the assessment of damage inflicted was underway.
According to the Turkish vice president, the quake produced 46 aftershocks of lower magnitude.
The 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Karliova district of Bingol earlier on Sunday, causing the local gendarmerie observation tower to collapse. The epicentre of the quake was located in the village of Kaynarpinar, officials said.
Turkey is located on the seismically active territory. In January, more than 40 people died after a 6.8-magnitude quake hit the city of Elazig in eastern Turkey.
All comments
Show new comments (0)