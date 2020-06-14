Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two attacks of Kafr Rumah town in Idlib province, one shelling of Ikko settlement in Latakia province, one shelling of Miznaz settlement in Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Shcherbitsky said at a briefing.
According to the head of the reconciliation centre, the Russian military police continued patrols along several routes in Aleppo province.
On Friday, the terrorist group shelled the settlement of Mellaja in the war-torn country's Idlib province.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
