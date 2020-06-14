Netanyahu Announces 'Practical Steps' Towards Building Golan Heights Settlements Named After Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the beginning of "practical steps" in the creation of the so-called 'Trump Heights' settlement in the Golan Heights, in recognition of the administration's recognition of Tel Aviv's sovereignty over the occupied Syrian territory,the PM announced on his official Hebrew-language Twitter account on Sunday.
אנחנו נתחיל היום בצעדים מעשיים בהקמת היישוב "רמת טראמפ" ברמת הגולן, שעל הריבונות שלה בידי ישראל הכיר הנשיא טראמפ.— ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) June 14, 2020
Netanyahu's announcement coincides with Trump's 74th birthday on Sunday.
The controversial Trump Heights settlement was announced a year ago in the western Golan, with Tel Aviv making the symbolic gesture following Washington's decision to recognize the Syrian territories as Israeli.
The government is expected to budget some 8 million shekels (equivalent to about $2.3 million) for the project, with 3 million shekels of that to be allocated by the Housing and Construction Ministry, and arrest to the World Zionist Organization.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Netanyahu also thanked the Trump administration over its decision this week to approve sanctions against the International Criminal Court for its investigation of possible US and Israeli war crimes in Afghanistan and Palestinian territories. "The court in the Hague is a biased, political body that bullies Israel, the US and other democracies that respect human rights, while ignoring human rights violators, foremost of which is the terrorist regime in Iran," he said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)