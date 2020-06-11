Register
19:50 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike near Sarmada in northwest Syria

    US-Led Coalition Halves Military Presence in Iraq, Pentagon Also Mulling Troop Reduction - Report

    © Photo : 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/35/1079433519_0:0:3083:1735_1200x675_80_0_0_7604a9fb1e3d7ada809720282e9c8a80.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006111079587464-us-led-coalition-halves-military-presence-in-iraq-pentagon-also-mulling-troop-reduction---report/

    The Iraqi parliament back in January demanded that all foreign troops leave the country after the US conducted an unsanctioned airstrike near Baghdad International Airport to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was in the country on a diplomatic mission.

    The US-led coalition, with the exception of American troops, recently halved its military presence in Iraq, cutting it down to 1,200 troops in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a New York Times report shows.

    According to the newspaper, the US is also looking for a way to reduce the number of its troops in the country to a bare minimum. However, Washington has stopped short of discussing a complete withdrawal from the Middle East country, despite the demands from its parliament.

    "We’re going to continue to maintain forces as long as the Iraqi government is willing to have US and coalition forces present in the country until the enduring defeat of Daesh* is accomplished, and it’s not yet accomplished", special US envoy to the region James Jeffrey said.

    At the moment, the US still has 5,200 American soldiers stationed in Iraq, even after reducing the number of bases. Washington claims that these troops are tasked with training Iraqi forces and preventing a resurgence of Daesh*. The Pentagon reportedly believes that the number could be reduced to somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 soldiers, but the DoD has neither specific numbers nor deadlines for the reduction.

    There are several reasons for the US to consider a reduction of its forces in the country, as well as for keeping them there at the current level. Congress is pressuring the DoD about the necessity for American troops to remain in the country, while the Pentagon is concerned by attacks by local militias, which used to fight Daesh*, on American servicemen, the New York Times report shows.

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 H2 Hercules with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing flies over the Boardwalk during the 2019 Atlantic City International Airshow “A Salute To Those That Serve” at Atlantic City, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019
    New Jersey National Guard/Mark Olsen
    Video: US-Led Coalition Plane Overshoots Landing, Crashes Into Barrier at Iraq's Taji Airbase

    At the same time, Washington is looking to prevent Iran from gaining more support and ground in Iraq, which it allegedly wants, the newspaper indicates. These efforts infuriated the Iraqi parliament in January after the US military conducted an airstrike that killed a prominent Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

    The Iranian commander was visiting Iraq on a secret diplomatic mission when the US Air Force assassinated him on orders from President Donald Trump. Following the incident, Iraq's parliament passed a non-binding motion urging for all foreign troops to be expelled from Iraqi soil, which, however, was not enforced by the government. 

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS, IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Iraq’s PMF Destroys Daesh Stronghold Allegedly Used by Iraq Group Leader, Militia's Spokesman Says
    Daesh's Iraq Head Killed in US Coalition Airstrike in Syria, Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Service Says
    Video: US-Led Coalition Plane Overshoots Landing, Crashes Into Barrier at Iraq's Taji Airbase
    US Feds Seek to Return to Iraq ‘Gilgamesh Dream Tablet’ Seized From Bible Museum
    Evidence in US$800 Mln Iraq Oil Bribery Trial is ‘Flimsiest of Innuendos’ Says UK Defence Lawyer
    Tags:
    US military presence, US military, coronavirus, COVID-19, Daesh, Iraq, US, US-led coalition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse