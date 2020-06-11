Assad Appoints Syrian Minister of Water Resources as Acting Prime Minister, Press Service Says

"President [Bashar] Assad entrusts [Water Resources Minister] Mr Hussein Arnous to carry out the prime minister's functions. … The government will continue its work until the elections of the People’s Assembly", the press office said citing a decree.deteriorating economic situation in Syria, according to various news outlets. Media reported that the national currency had fallen against the US dollar over the recent days, prompting prices for life necessities to significantly soar.
The parliamentary elections in Syria were initially scheduled to be held on 13 April.
In mid-March, Assad’s office confirmed that the elections had been provisionally postponed until 20 May in the interests of public health due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
On 7 May, the authorities said that the elections had been further postponed until 19 July as part of preventive measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
