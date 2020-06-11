Iran Releases Photo of 'CIA and Mossad Informant' Who Leaked Data on Movements of Qasem Soleimani

Court files, however, indicate that the man was arrested months before the assassination of the prominent Iranian general, thus making his role in the crime somewhat unclear.

Iran’s judiciary has released information about a CIA and Mossad informant who was recently sentenced to death over his espionage activities. According to the judiciary, Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd supplied the US and Israeli spy agencies with data on the movements of General Qasem Soleimani, who was subsequently killed in a US airstrike on 3 January 2020.

Mousavi was arrested months before Soleimani's assassination, so it's unclear how much the data that he fed to the foreign spy agencies helped the US in tracking and killing the chief of Iran's elite Quds Force.

Mousavi was arrested roughly at the same time as Tehran announced the detention of 17 "CIA spies". US President Donald Trump denounced Iran's claims that it had destroyed a "CIA network" in the country as "totally false", but no other American or Israeli officials commented on the matter.

Soleimani had just arrived in Iraq on a secret diplomatic mission when he was killed in a US strike outside Baghdad International Airport. He was carrying a message for Saudi Arabia that was supposed to be relayed via Iraq since Tehran and Riyadh have mutually cut diplomatic ties.

Iran strongly condemned the hostile American act and retaliated by carrying out strikes on military bases housing US troops in Iraq five days later, injuring dozens of American soldiers.