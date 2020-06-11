Turkish Court Reportedly Sentences US Consulate Employee to Prison Term Over Spying, Ties to Gulen

A Turkish court has sentenced US Consulate employee Metin Topuz to 8 years and 9 months in prison on charges of espionage and aiding a terrorist group, Anadolu News Agency reports.
Topuz, who was working as a liaison officer for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is accused of contacting law enforcement officials linked to Fethullah Gülen, an Islamic scholar, major opposition figure, and a founder of the FETO movement. The Turkish government believes Gulen and FETO were the masterminds behind the botched 2016 military coup that sought to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
