US-Led Coalition Plane Overshoots Landing, Crashes Into Barrier at Iraq's Taji Airbase

"The airfield fire and rescue team were on the scene within 4 minutes, extinguished the fire, and assisted an evacuation of the plane. Four Service Members on the plane sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Camp Taji’s medical facility," the statement notes.
— Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) June 8, 2020
"Enemy activity is not suspected; the incident remains under investigation. The quick actions of the airfield crash, fire and rescue team helped patients, and limited damage to equipment and infrastructure,” the statement continues.
The C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed by US aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin.
Camp Taji is a military installation used by coalition forces and located about 17 miles north of the city of Baghdad.
All comments
Show new comments (0)