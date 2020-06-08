2 Killed, 8 More Wounded in Terrorist Attack in Turkey's Van Province - Governor

At least two workers have been killed and eight more have been wounded in a terrorist attack in Catak, Van province, Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said on late Monday.
According to the authorities, criminals targeted a civil service vehicle with handmade explosives at around 6 pm local time.
Bilmez visited those injured in the hospital and confirmed that their lives are not in danger.
Hain terör örgütü Çatak'ta bölge halkına hizmet götüren işçilerin servis aracına saldırarak bir kez daha kanlı yüzünü gösterdi.— Mehmet Emin Bilmez (@valibilmez) June 8, 2020
2 işçimiz şehit oldu,8 işçimiz yaralandı.
Menfur saldırıyı kınıyor,şehitlerimize rahmet, yaralı işçilerimize acil şifalar diliyorum.
Başımız sağolsun.
According to Anadolu Agency, citing the local authorities, the attack was committed by the PKK, banned as a terrorist group by Ankara. The PKK has been seeking to establish autonomy in the country, and Turkey has been fighting the group since the 1980s.
