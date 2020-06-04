Video: Syrian Air Defence Systems Repel 'Israeli Aggression' in Hama Province - State Media

Syrian air defence forces have repelled what the media called an Israeli attack over the city of Masyaf in Syria's Hama province, according to SANA news agency.
The missiles hit the outskirts of the city, the agency added.
SANA has posted a video "from our air defence to the Israeli aggression" that was filmed during the attack "in the athmosphere of Masyaf".
The news agency also noted that there were no casualties, as the attack resulted in material damage only.
Lebanese media previously reported a violation of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft flying at low altitudes.
The Israeli army refused to comment on the reports.
MORE TO FOLLOW
