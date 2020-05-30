Militants Shell Settlements in Northwestern Syria, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two attacks on the settlement of Dahr al Kabir, two attacks on the settlement of Mellajah, one attack on the settlement of Maaret-Mouhos … in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Zhuravlev said.
In addition, the Russian air forces conducted aerial reconnaissance flights in the past 24 hours. The military added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the past day.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Moscow and Ankara conduct joint patrols along the M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
