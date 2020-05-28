Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib, Russian Military Says

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Jubas, one on the village of Dahr al Kabir, three on the settlement of ... in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Zhuravlev said.
The military added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the past day.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Moscow and Ankara conduct joint patrols along the M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
