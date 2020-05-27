Saudi-Led Coalition Reports Downing Houthi Drones Launched Toward Border City

Saudi air defences have intercepted and destroyed several Houthi drones launched toward the border city of Najran, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition has reported.
"These hostile and terrorist acts using drones represent a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and confirm the rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiatives announced by the coalition and started on April 9, 2020," Col. Turki al-Maliki, coalition spokesman, was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.
Al-Maliki accused the Houthis of deliberately launching the drones at civilian targets, and repeated Riyadh's long-standing claim that the militia group was "Iran-backed."
A day earlier, Saudi civil defence reported that three local civilians were injured by shrapnel from a projectile fired by the Houthis toward border villages in Jazan region.
The attacks follow reports last week that the the Saudi-led coalition had conducted at least a dozen air raids on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen's northwestern and central provinces, including the cities and towns of al-Jawf, Marib and Hajjah. Before that, in April, the coalition carried out dozens more airstrikes against the war-torn country, including attacks on Sanaa and its suburbs.
