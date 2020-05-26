‘I Have No Target’: Trump Wants US Troops to Return From Afghanistan ‘as Soon as is Reasonable’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has no target for when US troops in Afghanistan should return home and that troop withdrawal should occur as "soon as is reasonable."

The US president noted that while he desires a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan, he has not yet set a target date.

"We're there 19 years and, yeah, I think that's enough... We can always go back if we want to," Trump told a White House news conference.

When asked if the US Thanksgiving holiday on November 26 was a target date, Trump responded: "No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable."

Senior US military officials are expected to discuss options for withdrawing American troops out of Afghanistan with US President Donald Trump over the next few days. Complete withdrawal of troops could occur as early as before the November presidential elections, officials familiar with the matter told the New York Times this week.

According to officials, Trump has expressed a desire to withdraw troops from Afghanistan earlier than the timeline noted in the February 29, 2020 peace agreement with the Taliban, which stated that US troops would be completely removed within 12 to 14 months if the group met conditions stipulated in the agreement. One of the stipulations states that the Taliban must publicly renounce both the Islamic state and Al-Qaeda before US troops begin to leave the country.

However, senior military officials believe that withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan too quickly may negatively affect the peace deal with the Taliban.

One of the options US military officials plan to present to Trump is removing all troops from the country before Election Day. Another option, however, would follow the timeline in the peace forces and keep all US forces in the country until May 2021. Some Defense Department officials have expressed concern that there are no guarantees that Afghanistan will not become a haven for attacks against the US.

According to the New York Times, Trump has also pushed for early withdrawal over concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been spreading through Afghanistan. The Pentagon believes that at least 50% of Afghan security forces are infected with COVD-19; this has halted training and joint operations between the US and Afghan forces, although airstrikes against the Islamic state are still underway.

Lisa Maddox, a former CIA analyst, told the Times that reducing deployment by a few months may send the wrong message.

“It sends a message to our Afghan partners that we are running away,” she explained. “Extra time allows for better turnover, which is a complicated process given the US government’s involvement in supporting the country’s security and governance.”

More details to follow.