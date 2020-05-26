Register
11:35 GMT26 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)

    Iran Bypasses Oil Embargo Under US Nose

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104956/08/1049560800_0:322:3500:2291_1200x675_80_0_0_47a21ced52f80576dfc11695abcae709.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005261079418713-iran-bypasses-oil-embargo-under-us-nose/

    The first Iranian tanker carrying fuel reached the Venezuelan coast on Sunday afternoon, despite US threats.

    The oil vessel Fortune left the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee 72 days ago to assist Venezuela in dealing with a fuel shortage caused by the blackout of an oil refinery in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Four more Iranian oil tankers are expected to arrive in the coming days. In total, Iran has sent 1.53 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela. What does this delivery mean for Iranian fuel exports in light of the US threats?

    Seyyed Saeed Mirtorabi Hosseini, an Iranian oil and gas analyst, academic at Kharazmi University, told Sputnik:

    "The United States has imposed sanctions [in the energy sector] on two countries, Iran and Venezuela. But they were able to oppose these unilateral US sanctions. The successful shipment of oil tankers to Venezuela, which is in dire need of fuel, tells Iran that it is on the right track to confront the cruel US sanctions. It symbolises that the Iranian nation is breaking the shackles of US sanctions".
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag
    © AP Photo / Raheb Homavandi
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag

    The expert stressed that the US is unlikely to launch an attack on Iran's tankers in the Atlantic Ocean or near the Venezuelan coast, as such a manoeuvre would cost them dearly:

    "Tankers are provided with an IRI Navy escort. I do not think that the United States will take such a step as attacking or hijacking Iranian tankers. It will be considered a violation of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and generally cost the Americans dearly. The only disadvantage of these tankers is the possible lack of international insurance, as many large insurance companies have to comply with the rules dictated by the United States", the Iranian analyst says.

    Mohammad Sadegh Jokar, a political economy and scientific expert at the Institute for International Energy Studies (IIES) under the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, said this fuel supply by tankers was the first strike of a new coalition front against the United States:

    "With the implementation of Donald Trump's stranglehold policy on the Iranian economy, the IRI has changed its approach. Whereas previously Iran tried to persuade some countries not to follow the US-imposed restrictions (particularly China, India, and Korea), now it is challenging and saying 'join the anti-sanctions coalition'. In other words, Iran calls on all countries that are subject to US sanctions to unite in a single front to oppose this instrument in US foreign policy."
    Iran Dena IMO
    © CC0
    Iran Dena IMO

    The Iranian expert thus believes that the successful sending of these tankers to Venezuelan is a failure of Trump's international sanctions policy against Venezuela. 

    "Iran is helping a country whose economy is on the verge of bankruptcy. And the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that not only in the Middle East is it not subject to US dictates but even in its [America's] 'backyard' (Latin American region) it acts independently and decisively", he notes.

    According to Mohammad Sadegh Jokar, Iran is sending a signal that Trump's policy has not been successful in the Middle East, and is trying to prevent it from succeeding in Latin America as well. 

    "This is a kind of blow to Trump's electoral policy in the upcoming presidential elections", he says.

    Jokar is also convinced that there will be no military attacks by the US on the next Iranian oil tankers heading for the coast of Venezuela, as Washington's threats were only a bluff:

    "There was a lot of US pageantry about them attacking, detaining or taking over Iranian oil tankers. But as we see, the Iranians were able to put the Americans in what we call a 'security dilemma'. In the event of any attack on oil tankers, the IRI will instantly react in the Persian Gulf and strike the US Navy. A prime example of such a response is when the UK detained our tanker in Gibraltar".
    US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the business community while visiting the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the business community while visiting the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S.

    According to Jokar, the US can only respond with a more aggressive infowar. The likely steps that the Americans will take against Iran and Venezuela, he believes, are to create an atmosphere in the media in which they will, for example, accuse the Venezuelan government of allegedly stealing currency reserves in order to survive and pay for Iranian aid.

    "We will see how this topic will be propagated by the American media in the coming days. Or they will say that the Maduro government has received fuel from the Iranians and now is plundering Venezuelan currency reserves", he adds.

    The Iranian expert noted that Russia also plays an important role in the anti-sanctions' energy alliance against the US and gave an example that countries under US sanctions may try to trade through non-dollar mechanisms:

    "A non-dollar trading system has already been successfully tested in a limited mode between Russia and China. Therefore, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela can work together and their cooperation can reach the point where even Trump's economic sanctions policy is powerless".
    Tags:
    Oil, oil, oil, oil, Oil, Venezuela, oil embargo, Iran oil embargo, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse