Iran Bypasses Oil Embargo Under US Nose

The first Iranian tanker carrying fuel reached the Venezuelan coast on Sunday afternoon, despite US threats.

The oil vessel Fortune left the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee 72 days ago to assist Venezuela in dealing with a fuel shortage caused by the blackout of an oil refinery in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Four more Iranian oil tankers are expected to arrive in the coming days. In total, Iran has sent 1.53 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela. What does this delivery mean for Iranian fuel exports in light of the US threats?

Seyyed Saeed Mirtorabi Hosseini, an Iranian oil and gas analyst, academic at Kharazmi University, told Sputnik:

"The United States has imposed sanctions [in the energy sector] on two countries, Iran and Venezuela. But they were able to oppose these unilateral US sanctions. The successful shipment of oil tankers to Venezuela, which is in dire need of fuel, tells Iran that it is on the right track to confront the cruel US sanctions. It symbolises that the Iranian nation is breaking the shackles of US sanctions".

The expert stressed that the US is unlikely to launch an attack on Iran's tankers in the Atlantic Ocean or near the Venezuelan coast, as such a manoeuvre would cost them dearly:

"Tankers are provided with an IRI Navy escort. I do not think that the United States will take such a step as attacking or hijacking Iranian tankers. It will be considered a violation of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and generally cost the Americans dearly. The only disadvantage of these tankers is the possible lack of international insurance, as many large insurance companies have to comply with the rules dictated by the United States", the Iranian analyst says.

Mohammad Sadegh Jokar, a political economy and scientific expert at the Institute for International Energy Studies (IIES) under the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, said this fuel supply by tankers was the first strike of a new coalition front against the United States:

"With the implementation of Donald Trump's stranglehold policy on the Iranian economy, the IRI has changed its approach. Whereas previously Iran tried to persuade some countries not to follow the US-imposed restrictions (particularly China, India, and Korea), now it is challenging and saying 'join the anti-sanctions coalition'. In other words, Iran calls on all countries that are subject to US sanctions to unite in a single front to oppose this instrument in US foreign policy."

The Iranian expert thus believes that the successful sending of these tankers to Venezuelan is a failure of Trump's international sanctions policy against Venezuela.

"Iran is helping a country whose economy is on the verge of bankruptcy. And the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that not only in the Middle East is it not subject to US dictates but even in its [America's] 'backyard' (Latin American region) it acts independently and decisively", he notes.

According to Mohammad Sadegh Jokar, Iran is sending a signal that Trump's policy has not been successful in the Middle East, and is trying to prevent it from succeeding in Latin America as well.

"This is a kind of blow to Trump's electoral policy in the upcoming presidential elections", he says.

Jokar is also convinced that there will be no military attacks by the US on the next Iranian oil tankers heading for the coast of Venezuela, as Washington's threats were only a bluff:

"There was a lot of US pageantry about them attacking, detaining or taking over Iranian oil tankers. But as we see, the Iranians were able to put the Americans in what we call a 'security dilemma'. In the event of any attack on oil tankers, the IRI will instantly react in the Persian Gulf and strike the US Navy. A prime example of such a response is when the UK detained our tanker in Gibraltar".

According to Jokar, the US can only respond with a more aggressive infowar. The likely steps that the Americans will take against Iran and Venezuela, he believes, are to create an atmosphere in the media in which they will, for example, accuse the Venezuelan government of allegedly stealing currency reserves in order to survive and pay for Iranian aid.

"We will see how this topic will be propagated by the American media in the coming days. Or they will say that the Maduro government has received fuel from the Iranians and now is plundering Venezuelan currency reserves", he adds.

The Iranian expert noted that Russia also plays an important role in the anti-sanctions' energy alliance against the US and gave an example that countries under US sanctions may try to trade through non-dollar mechanisms:

"A non-dollar trading system has already been successfully tested in a limited mode between Russia and China. Therefore, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela can work together and their cooperation can reach the point where even Trump's economic sanctions policy is powerless".