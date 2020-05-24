Number of Those Injured in Earthquake in Southwestern Iran Reaches 16, Medical Service Says

"One person has been treated on the spot, other 15 have been sent to medical centres," the medical service said in a statement, adding that everyone has received medical aid and all patients have already been discharged.
All patients are said to have gotten injured while trying to flee the earthquake.
The 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred earlier in the day, at 09:11 GMT, with its epicentre located 9.3 miles off the city of Gachsaran, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.
Iran is known for frequent earthquakes, as 90 percent of the country’s territory is at the crossing of several major faults, making it particularly seismically active.
