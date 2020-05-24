Netanyahu Slams Corruption Trial Against Him as Attempt at 'Toppling Me, in Any Way Possible'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lambasted the charges levelled against him as an "attempt to depose a strong right-wing leader" and topple him "in any way possible", while making a statement in court. He said his opponents were hoping to use this trial as a means to remove "right-wing [political parties]" from the Israeli political landscape for "many years" to come.
Netanyahu also said that he will be "standing tall, head high" throughout the corruption trial. The prime minister went on to accuse the prosecutors of trying to "tailor" a criminal case against him using "contaminated" and exaggerated evidence.
"These investigations were tainted and stitched-up from the first moment", Netanyahu commented on the case against him.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
