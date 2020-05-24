5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Iran, EMSC Reports

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has reported a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Iran.
Local media has provided no immediate information about possible casualties or damage.
M5.0 #earthquake (#زلزله) strikes 24 km NE of Do Gonbadān (#Iran) 13 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/Ch4C34gEXW— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 24, 2020
The last strong earthquake hit the country in early May. The tremors caused deep cracks to appear in the walls of the centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak fortress built during the Sassanid era in the western province of Lorestan.
Iran is known for frequent earthquakes, as 90 percent of the country’s territory is at the crossing of several major faults, making it particularly seismically active.
