Celebration Outside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque Marks Ramadan End - Video

Eid al-Fitr faithful have gathered outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem on Sunday 24 May to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan.
The interiors of the mosque are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but are expected to be reopened after Eid al-Fitr. Celebrations are set to take place outside Al-Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest site.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims around the world as a period dedicated for strict fasting, prayer, forgiveness, reflection and doing good works. Celebrating the end of the holy month, Muslim families and friends gather, pray and focus on charitable acts.
