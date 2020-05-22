Two Daesh Regional Leaders Killed in Joint SDF, Coalition Raid

According to the press release by Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, two leaders of the Daesh* terrorist group have been eliminated during a joint operation by the US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
"On May 17, the Syrian Democratic Forces, partnered with the Coalition, raided an ISIS position in Deir Ezzor Province, Syria. Two ISIS leaders, Ahmad ‘Isa Ismail al-Zawi and Ahmad ‘Abd Muhammad Hasan al-Jughayfi, were killed during this operation", the release said.
Press release said that al-Zawi was responsible for "disseminating terrorist guidance" in North Baghdad, and al-Jughayfi was a Daesh* supplies official in Iraq and Syria.
