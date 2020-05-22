Moment of Pakistani Plane Crash Caught on Camera - Video

Hours after the crash, CCTV footage has appeared on the internet allegedly showing the exact moment the passenger plane went down near Jinnah International Airport.
While the final official death toll hasn't been announced yet as the rescue operation is still underway, a spokesman for the government of the province of Sindh announced that at least three people survived the incident.
This video of #PK8303 clearly shows how close the plane was to the landing strip at Karachi airport ✈️ 😐— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 22, 2020
#planecrash #PIAPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/43JvQ9rCNZ
