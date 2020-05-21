Register
15:23 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Syrian servicemen observe US armoured vehicles as they drive away after failing to breach a local checkpoint in al-Hasakah province.

    Watch Troops Force Another US Convoy to Turn Around, Go Back Where It Came From in Northeast Syria

    © Photo : YouTube/ Syrianarabnewsagency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2270
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/61/1079376159_82:-1:1282:675_1200x675_80_0_0_7fac6c6115d0ec1b9c3f3fafe8e6515d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005211079376496-watch-troops-force-another-us-convoy-to-turn-around-go-back-where-it-came-from-in-northeast-syria/

    The incident is but the latest in a series of tense but mostly non-violent confrontations between Syrian civilians and troops and US occupation forces in oil-rich northeastern Syria.

    Syrian Army troops manning a security checkpoint outside the town of Tell Tamer in western al-Hasakah province intercepted a convoy of US armoured vehicles on Wednesday and forced it to turn around and head back the way it came from, SANA has reported.

    A short video clip of the incident shows an US Army Oshkosh M-ATV MRAP vehicle with an American Flag mounted on its rear turning around and driving away, while several Syrian servicemen armed with assault rifles slowly walk behind it. Other US vehicles are seen in the distance.

    According to SANA, the US convoy had intended to make its way from Tell Tamer toward the village of Um al-Khair. The reason for the deployment is unclear. The Pentagon has not commented on the incident.

    The confrontation is just the latest in months’ long standoff in northeast Syria between local civilians and Syrian army units on one side and US forces and their Syrian Democratic Forces militia allies on the other, with similar incidents reported regularly in recent weeks, with locals and troops blocking roads with vehicles, artificial barriers or even their own bodies as US convoys attempt to drive by. US forces ramped up their presence in Al-Hasakah province, rich in oil and gas, last October, after President Trump openly admitted US plans to “keep” Syria’s oil, ostensibly to guard it against both Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists and the Damascus government.

    Most of these incidents have remained peaceful for the moment, but firefights do break out from time to time, with Syrian forces facing a clear disadvantage to the heavily-armed US troops. In early May, a Syrian civilian was killed by US servicemen after his vehicle drove off the road near the Conoco oil field in Der ez-Zor province. In April, unidentified forces attacked and destroyed a US Hummer carrying both US troops and SDF militia in al-Hasakah, injuring several people.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Putin, Erdogan Discuss Coronavirus Response, Situation in Syria and Libya
    Syria Seizes Stock of Terrorist Weapons, Including US-Made TOW and LAW Missiles - Photos
    Iranian Media Refute Israel's Claim That Tehran is Scaling Down Its Presence in Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse