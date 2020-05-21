Register
13:52 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli soldiers and border guards watch a Palestinian demonstration against Israeli settlements in the village of Qusra, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on 2 March 2020.

    Russian Diplomat Explains Why Trump’s ‘Deal of Century’ Peace Plan is Unworkable

    © AFP 2020 / ABBAS MOMANI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/42/1079184220_0:211:3072:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_fab83f69c977d27cc27b250905c440a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005211079375823-russian-diplomat-explains-why-trumps-deal-of-century-peace-plan-is-unworkable/

    The Trump administration unveiled its ‘Deal of the Century’ Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in January. While senior Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the proposal, Palestinian Authority officials rejected it out of hand, suggesting it would never be agreed to and belonged in the “garbage can of history”.

    Moscow considers it impossible to endorse President Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ peace plan because it does not account for the interests of all parties involved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview.

    Commenting on his Tuesday telephone conversation with Avi Berkowitz, a senior advisor to Trump peace plan architect Jared Kushner, Bogdanov indicated that Berkowitz “called me and began to argue the need to push the ‘Deal of the Century’ forward. I told him that this was impossible, because [the US side knows] the position of the Palestinians, the position of all Arabs and the Arab League on this matter perfectly well.’”

    The deputy foreign minister said he made “perfectly clear” to his American counterpart that Russia recognises a Palestinian within the borders that existed prior to 1967 and its capital, East Jerusalem. “Our position is unchanging and consistent”, he stressed.

    Bogdanov also dismissed a report by Axios citing Western diplomats which suggested that Russia had offered to facilitate a meeting between the US and Palestinian Authority officials in Geneva in the coming weeks. “What summit? What Geneva? This is complete nonsense,” the Russian official said.

    Bogdanov said he informed Berkowitz on the need to assemble the Middle East Quartet “to discuss the situation and to see how to get out of it.”

    On Wednesday, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, indicated that Moscow was ready to hold a teleconference of the Middle East Quartet on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (consisting of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations) to help mediate the recent escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

    Nebenzya’s comments followed remarks by PA President Mahmoud Abbas this week indicating that the Palestinian side had terminated all of its agreements with Israel and the United States over Tel Aviv’s plans to “annex” Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

    Israel’s new unity government revealed plans to “extend sovereignty” over as much as 30 percent of the West Bank as soon as July 1, in accordance with proposals outlined in President Trump’s Deal of the Century ‘peace plan’.

    Trump’s Peace Plan

    The Trump administration unveiled its long-awaited Deal of the Century peace plan in January, envisioning a two-state solution, including the recognition of Israeli claims to settler areas in the West Bank, the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. For the Palestinians, the plan offered $50 billion in infrastructure and investment assistance, and promised a few neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian state capital.  President Abbas rejected the proposal out of hand, saying Jerusalem was “not for sale” and that the plan itself belonged in the “garbage can of history”.

    U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse