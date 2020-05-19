Register
12:20 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view shows the Iranian parliament. (File)

    ‘Enmity Towards God and Corruption on Earth’: Iran MPs Ban Work with Israel

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104771/94/1047719470_0:267:5133:3155_1200x675_80_0_0_9ae3db8848be2e7eb1016930764506af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005191079352083--enmity-towards-god-and-corruption-on-earth-iran-mps-ban-work-with-israel-/

    Previously, the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission had prepared and approved a bill on “confronting the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security”.

    Iran’s legislative body on Monday unanimously approved a bill barring any cooperation with Israel, reported Fars new agency.

    According to the document, unanimously approved by all Iranian legislators present in an open parliament session, any use of Israeli computer hardware or software in Iran is forbidden, while cooperation or spying for the “Zionist regime” is equal to “enmity towards God and corruption on earth”.

    The new bill also bans transferring Israeli-produced goods across Iranian territories, as well as participation of Israeli nationals and firms in the exhibitions held in the country.

    Approval of the plan on 18 May followed Saturday’s elaboration of the bill on “confronting the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security”.

    “Based on the first article of the bill, all Iranian bodies are required to use the country’s regional and international capacities to confront the Zionist regime’s measures, specially its warmongering and terrorist moves, siege (of Gaza), settlement construction, displacing the Palestinian people and occupation of countries’ lands, including Golan,” the agency cites spokesperson of the parliament's commission on national security and foreign policy, Seyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini as saying.

    The bill, according to the politician, also voices support for Quds city as the Palestinian capital, and urges the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s virtual embassy or consulate (in Palestine),” Fars reported.

    Addressing an open session of the parliament in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani praised the document as “very timely”, saying:

    “Approval of the bill to confront the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security is highly important in confrontation against the regime’s hostile measures to disturb the regional situation.”

    There has been no clarification as to how the bill’s provisions would be implemented.

    A clergyman holds a poster showing caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salem
    A clergyman holds a poster showing caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017

    The legislation was approved on the eve of the International Quds Day on 22 May, officially called International Quds Day. The annual event is held on the last Friday of Ramadan, and was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 as a display of support for the Palestinians and to oppose “Zionism and Israel”.

    Earlier, on 16 May, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani allowed residents of low-risk COVID-19 regions to attend Friday prayers including Quds Day commemorations.

    In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran. File photo.
    © AP Photo /
    In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran. File photo.
    “Two decisions have been made for the Quds Day; first is that Quds Day will be held in 218 cities which are white cities [considered to be at low risk of an outbreak] not in the form of rallies but by presence at Friday prayers, respecting all hygiene protocols,” Rouhani was cited as telling a meeting of the national coronavirus taskforce.

    Related:

    Israel Defence Forces to Establish New Directorate to Combat Iran Threat – Spokesman
    Israel and Iran Close Pilgrimage Sites Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports
    Israel Won't End Syria Operations Until Iran Leaves, Defence Minister Says
    Iran Accuses US of 'Officially' Promoting 'State Terrorism' Over Threats to New Quds Head
    Tags:
    Hassan Rouhani, Ali Larijani, Quds day, Palestinians, Palestinians, Palestine, Palestine, Israel, Israel, iran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse